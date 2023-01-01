Kucherov delivered two assists Saturday in a 5-3 win over the Coyotes.
His point streak sits at four games and six points, including five assists. With the points, Kucherov moved into a tie with Connor McDavid for the league lead in assists (40). He set a team record for the fastest Lightning player to 40 assists (35 games).
