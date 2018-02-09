Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ends 11-game goal drought in style

Kucherov erupted for a goal, a power-play assist and a game-high seven shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Kucherov ended an 11-game goal drought in the first period and rode that momentum to a terrific performance, which included a power-play helper in the final minutes of the third. The league's points leader is proving that he won't cede the podium to a number of hard-charging candidates without a fight, as Kucherov's now three clear of the nearest competition with 68 points.