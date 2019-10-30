Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ends goal-scoring funk

Kucherov scored a goal on five shots and had three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.

Kucherov opened the scoring late in the first period, driving hard to the net and tapping home a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point. It was Kucherov's fourth goal of the season and his first in seven games. Despite the brief skid, Kucherov still has 11 points in 11 games. It's just a matter of time before he goes on a heater.