Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ends goal-scoring funk
Kucherov scored a goal on five shots and had three hits in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Rangers.
Kucherov opened the scoring late in the first period, driving hard to the net and tapping home a cross-ice feed from Brayden Point. It was Kucherov's fourth goal of the season and his first in seven games. Despite the brief skid, Kucherov still has 11 points in 11 games. It's just a matter of time before he goes on a heater.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Enjoying point-per-game pace•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Offense explodes against Leafs•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Under pressure from opponents•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up where he left off•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Takes home Hart Trophy•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.