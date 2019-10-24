Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Enjoying point-per-game pace

Kucherov has picked up three goals and nine points through the first nine games of the campaign.

Kucherov has yet to explode, but it's hard to complain about a point-per-game pace this early on in the season. Coach Jon Cooper has been shuffling his combinations recently, so Kucherov is currently skating on Tampa Bay's third line, but he's still on the top power-play unit, and will have plenty of chances to continue his strong start to the season Saturday against Nashville.