Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Enjoying point-per-game pace
Kucherov has picked up three goals and nine points through the first nine games of the campaign.
Kucherov has yet to explode, but it's hard to complain about a point-per-game pace this early on in the season. Coach Jon Cooper has been shuffling his combinations recently, so Kucherov is currently skating on Tampa Bay's third line, but he's still on the top power-play unit, and will have plenty of chances to continue his strong start to the season Saturday against Nashville.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two helpers in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Offense explodes against Leafs•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Under pressure from opponents•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Picks up where he left off•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Takes home Hart Trophy•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Finalist for Hart Trophy•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.