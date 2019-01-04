Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Epic scoring streak continues
Kucherov recorded a goal and two assists on the power play in addition to an even-strength helper in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kings.
In his first game of 2019, Kucherov picked up right where he left off at the end of 2018. This four-point outing stretched his point streak to 12 games, giving Kucherov nine goals and 19 assists over that terrific stretch. That's more production in 12 games than many players muster over a full season.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Producing offense at dizzying pace•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Streak at 10 games and 21 points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Big run pushes winger into NHL lead•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: NHL's third star of week•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak to eight games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Reaches 50 points•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...