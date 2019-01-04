Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Epic scoring streak continues

Kucherov recorded a goal and two assists on the power play in addition to an even-strength helper in Thursday's 6-2 win over the Kings.

In his first game of 2019, Kucherov picked up right where he left off at the end of 2018. This four-point outing stretched his point streak to 12 games, giving Kucherov nine goals and 19 assists over that terrific stretch. That's more production in 12 games than many players muster over a full season.