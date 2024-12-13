Kucherov scored a goal and distributed five assists in Thursday's 8-3 win over the Flames.

Kucherov stole a puck and scored on a breakaway in the first period. Over the final two frames, he added his five assists, helping Jake Guentzel to his hat trick while also lending a hand on goals by Brayden Point and Anthony Cirelli. Three of Kucherov's five assists came on the power play. This was one of the best performances of the year for any player, and it gives Kucherov three goals and 12 assists over his last six outings. Overall, the dynamic winger is up to 14 goals, 30 helpers, 90 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 25 appearances.