Kucherov scored two goals and an assist on four shots, fueling the Lightning to a 5-2 victory over the Flyers on Tuesday.

The second star of the game, Kucherov scored two power-play goals in the contest. He would also add an assist on Alex Killorn's power-play goal in the first period. The Russian forward snapped a four-game goal drought with this performance and has 13 points in his last 10 games. On the season, Kucherov has 25 goals and 91 points in 64 games.