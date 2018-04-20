Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Escapes suspension for violent hit
Kucherov escaped suspension following a vicious hit on the Devils' Sami Vatanen in Game 4.
The hit was violent and borderline high, but what made it seem worse was Vatanen's injury. The Devils' defender crumpled to the ice and didn't return. Kucherov's huge hit set the tone for what eventually was a Tampa win and a 3-1 series lead. Kucherov has been the Bolts' best player over the last three games and will be ready to push his team into Round 2 on Saturday.
