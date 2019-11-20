Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Exits after hard hit
Kucherov left Tuesday's game versus the Blues after a hard hit in the second period, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Kucherov was drilled into the boards by Brayden Schenn and immediately went to the locker room. The star winger didn't return at the start of the third period. It would be a massive loss for the Lightning if Kucherov has to miss time.
