Kucherov went to the locker room in the third period with an injury, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The nature of Kucherov's injury wasn't obvious from the play alone. Given the late timing in the game, it's likely head coach Jon Cooper won't have much of an update on the superstar winger after the contest. The Lightning's next game is Tuesday versus the Panthers.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Racks up four points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Played through fractured rib•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: One of each in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights up Habs in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Gets through Game 7•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: In lineup Friday•