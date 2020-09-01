Kucherov (undisclosed) left Game 5 on Monday against Boston with an injury, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Kucherov took a high-stick to the face from Zdeno Chara and left the contest. He returned briefly but didn't return after the second period. The 27-year-old will be considered day-to-day until there's an update on his status.
