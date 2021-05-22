Kucherov exited Saturday's Game 4 versus the Panthers after taking a slash to his left leg from Florida's Anthony Duclair, Jon Lane of NHL.com reports.

The Lightning are blowing the Panthers out by a score of 6-2, so it's safe to assume Kucherov won't return to Game 4, but it appears as though he could be in danger of missing Monday's potentially series-clinching Game 5, as he wasn't able to put much weight on his injured leg as he headed down the tunnel and into the locker room. It goes without saying that it'd be a huge loss for the Lightning if Kucherov is forced to miss time, as he's been exceptional through the first four games of the series, racking up three goals and six helpers. Additional updates on the star winger's condition should surface in the coming days.