Kucherov (upper body) was injured on the first shift of Wednesday's Game 6 versus the Islanders. He did not join the team on the bench to start the second period, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.

Kucherov appeared to get cross-checked by Adam Pelech. The Lightning winger then missed full contract with Mathew Barzal on an attempted hit. Kucherov went down the tunnel to the locker room and didn't return by the start of the second period. With 27 points in 16 playoff contests, the Russian's absence is a huge hole to fill for the Lightning.