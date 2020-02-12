Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Exits with injury Tuesday

Kucherov (lower body) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Kucherov got injured late in the second period and will not be able to finish the game. The Lightning's forwards are falling injured rapidly, with Steven Stamkos (lower body) missing Tuesday's contest and Anthony Cirelli also exiting the game with a lower-body injury. Expect an update on Kucherov prior to Thursday's game against the Oilers.