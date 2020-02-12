Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Exits with injury Tuesday
Kucherov (lower body) will not return to Tuesday's game against the Penguins, Diana C. Nearhos of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kucherov got injured late in the second period and will not be able to finish the game. The Lightning's forwards are falling injured rapidly, with Steven Stamkos (lower body) missing Tuesday's contest and Anthony Cirelli also exiting the game with a lower-body injury. Expect an update on Kucherov prior to Thursday's game against the Oilers.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Lights lamp twice in OT win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Ten-game, 18-point scoring streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Back to his elite ways•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Another two-point performance•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Beats Dell on backhand•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Multiple points in five straight•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.