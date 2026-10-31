Kucherov is expected to continue playing for the Lightning while the team works on accommodating his trade request, according to Pierre LeBrun of TSN on Friday.

Fantasy managers can rest easy for now, knowing Kucherov will stay in the lineup after his trade request went public Friday. However, as seen earlier this week with Dylan Larkin (suspension), the player can choose to stop playing at any time if they're not satisfied with the process. Kucherov is in the final year of his deal and will submit a 10-team list of approved destinations to help the Lightning reach a deal. Expect Kucherov to remain in a prominent role until a trade is imminent.