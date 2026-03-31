Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Expected to play Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov (illness) is set to be in the lineup versus the Canadiens on Tuesday, Eduardo A. Encina of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
Kucherov missed two games while under the weather. The 32-year-old superstar should be good for his usual top-six role and power-play time. He racked up six goals and nine assists over the six games prior to his absence.
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