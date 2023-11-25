Kucherov had two goals and four assists in Friday's 8-2 win against the Hurricanes.

Kucherov ended up with a plus-4 rating and three shots on goal in 20:30 of ice time across 26 shifts. He became the first NHL player this season to have a six-point game, and he is the first forward in franchise history to post six points in a single game. He leads the league with 15 goals and 35 points through just 20 games. Kucherov will look to stay hot Monday in Colorado.