Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak in loss
Kucherov extended his point streak to five games Tuesday, notching two power-play assists in a loss to Vegas.
Kucherov has been so dynamite this season that a five-game scoring streak doesn't seem like anything new. The NHL's leading scorer now has 23 goals and 48 points through 33 games and has been held off the scoresheet just six times. He's simply unbelievable. Get him in your lineup.
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Adds two more points•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Nets 21st goal•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Within one point of NHL scoring lead•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two assists in 6-2 win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Two goals lift team to win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: No goals in last six games•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...