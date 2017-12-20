Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak in loss

Kucherov extended his point streak to five games Tuesday, notching two power-play assists in a loss to Vegas.

Kucherov has been so dynamite this season that a five-game scoring streak doesn't seem like anything new. The NHL's leading scorer now has 23 goals and 48 points through 33 games and has been held off the scoresheet just six times. He's simply unbelievable. Get him in your lineup.