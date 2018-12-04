Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak to 10 games

Kucherov scored a goal and added three assists in Monday's 5-1 win over the Devils.

Two of the helpers came on the power play, and Kucherov also chipped in two shots, two PIM, a hit and a plus-2 rating. The 25-year-old has found the scoresheet in 10 straight games, scoring a massive five goals and 24 points over that stretch, and with 42 points through 28 games he sits just behind Colorado's dynamic duo of Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen in the NHL scoring race.