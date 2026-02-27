Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak to 12 games
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Kucherov scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Hurricanes.
Given his recent production, a single goal is a bit of a light output for Kucherov. He has eight goals and 20 helpers over 12 contests during his current point streak, and he's been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 23 games. The superstar winger is at 31 goals, 95 points, 160 shots on net, 38 PIM and a plus-33 rating through 53 appearances this season.
