Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak to eight games
Kucherov posted a career-high five points with a goal and four assists in a 6-3 victory against the Oilers on Saturday.
The 25-year-old only recorded one of those five points with the man advantage. He's just been an absolute beast lately, scoring at least a point in the last eight games. Since Nov. 15, Kucherov has points in 18 of 19 contests, as he's scored nine goals and 39 points during that stretch. That's an average of more than two points per game. Kucherov has 16 goals and 57 points in 37 games this season, easily putting him on track for his second straight 100-point campaign.
