Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends point streak

Kucherov collected an even-strength assist in Thursday's 3-1 home win over the Red Wings.

Don't look now, but Kucherov has at least one point in three straight games after a slow start by his standards. The stud winger amassed 39 goals on a career-high 279 shots last season, though he's only averaging two shots per contest in the infancy of the 2018-19 campaign. Still, he's far too talented to be held down for long.