Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends scoring streak
Kucherov scored a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-3 win over Chicago.
Kucherov can't be stopped right now, scoring all seven of his points during an active five-game scoring streak. He put four shots on goal and skated over five minutes of power-play time for the third time this year.
