Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Extends streak with three points
Kucherov scored a power-play goal and added two assists with a plus-3 rating in Monday's 6-1 win over Florida.
The only thing that can stop Kucherov right now is the NHL's Christmas break. The 26-year-old is riding a six-game point streak and has three goals and six assists during that stretch. Kucherov will go into the break with 13 goals and 40 points in 34 games, a pace that gives him a shot at a third straight 100-point season. He also surpassed the 500-point plateau for his career during Monday's game.
