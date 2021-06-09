Kucherov provided an assist and two shots in Tuesday night's 2-0 win over the Hurricanes in Game 5.

Kucherov collected a secondary assist on Brayden Point's game-winning goal, increasing his Stanley Cup Playoff leading point total. The 27-year-old has been ridiculous in this postseason, not only leading in points (18), but also leading the playoffs in assists (13) and power play points (13). Kucherov and the Bolts will now meet the winner of the Islanders and Bruins series in the next round with a chance to get to back-to-back Stanley Cup finals.