Kucherov picked up an assist Saturday in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto in Game 3.

He tackled Morgan Rielly in the third period after the defender and Brayden Point went hard into the boards, injuring Point. Kucherov took exception and then spent a chunk of the final frame in the box. He plays with an extra edge in the postseason -- he has 110 PIM in 139 playoff games, which is a significant uptick from his regular-season style (319 PIM in 644 games played). Kucherov was dangerous all night, firing six shots, but he couldn't solve Ilya Samsonov. Expect an inspired offensive game in Game 4. Kucherov can't be held down for long.