Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Finalist for Hart Trophy
Kucherov was announced as a finalist for the 2018-19 Hart Memorial Trophy on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
No surprise here as the 25-year-old racked up a ridiculous 128 points, 12 more than any other player. That's also the highest point total for any NHL skater since the turn of the century. Kucherov was wildly regarded as the Hart frontrunner for most of the season and he's expected to take home the hardware for the first time this offseason.
