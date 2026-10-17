Kucherov scored twice, including once on the power play, in Saturday's 4-2 win over Vancouver. He fired seven shots.

Kucherov keyed a Bolts' comeback after the Orcas went up 2-0 by the early second. The goals were his first since opening night (Oct. 1) when he tapped the keg a single time against the Rangers, and they snapped a minor two-game point drought. Kucherov has really ratcheted up his shot totals in the last two games. He has 15 in that span (nine in his first six this season). Overall, Kucherov has three goals, seven assists, three power-play points (one PPG) and 24 shots in eight contests this season. A lot of more points are about to come with the uptick in shots. Kucherov is the reigning Hart Trophy winner and a Ted Lindsay Award finalist.