Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Fined by league

Kucherov has been fined $5,000, the maximum allowable under the CBA, for a dangerous trip on the Islanders' Scott Mayfield.

Although Kucherov will take a hit financially for tripping Mayfield during Friday's 1-0 victory over the Islanders, he won't be classified as a repeat offender by the league, so this won't impact any potential future discipline from the NHL.

