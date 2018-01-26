Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: First multi-point game in 2018

Kucherov picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Flyers.

Kucherov hadn't put up a multi-point effort since December, so this was a welcome relief to him, the Bolts and his owners. The competition is closing and Nathan MacKinnon is now just three points back. Kucherov remains Art Ross-bound, but he will need to get back to his 2017 excellence to deliver the hardware.