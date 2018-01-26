Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: First multi-point game in in 2018

Kucherov picked up two assists in Thursday's 5-1 victory over the Flyers.

Kucherov hadn't put up a multi-point effort since December, so this was a welcome relief to him, the Bolts and his owners. The competition is closing and Nathan MacKinnon is now just three points back. Kucherov remains Art Ross bound, but he will need to get back to his 2017 excellence to deliver the hardware.

