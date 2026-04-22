Kucherov scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 overtime win over the Canadiens in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference First Round.

It was Kucherov's first playoff goal in more than three years. Yes, you read that right. His last playoff goal came in Game 1 against Toronto on April 18, 2023. Kucherov has three points, including two assists, four PIM and 10 shots in two games this postseason. He will need to continue to shine for Tampa Bay for the team to advance to the second round.