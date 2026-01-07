Kucherov put up two assists in a 4-2 victory over the Avalanche on Tuesday.

The points extended Kucherov's streak to eight games (19 points; seven goals, 12 assists) and his multipoint streak to seven. His streak has helped propel the Lightning to eight consecutive wins. On Monday, Kucherov earned the NHL's First Star for the second consecutive week (week ending Jan. 4) and is already off to a running start on a potential third honor.