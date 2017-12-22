Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: First to 50 points
Kucherov put up two assists in Thursday's 4-3 shootout win over Ottawa. His point streak stands at six games.
Kucherov has put up multiple points in four straight games and a league-best 18 overall. He now has 50 points in 34 games and is a leading candidate for MVP at this point in the season.
