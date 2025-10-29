default-cbs-image
Kucherov had a goal and an assist in a 5-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday.

Kucherov has eight points (two goals, six assists) on a five-game point streak. His offense has picked up sharply of late. He's still way off the pace of any of his last three 100-plus point regular seasons, but Kucherov is too darn talented to worry about.

