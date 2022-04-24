Kucherov had a goal and two assists in a 6-2 win over Nashville on Saturday.
Kucherov scored on the power-play at 19:40 of the first period to push the Bolts up 3-1. It would stand as the winner. Kuch's goal streak stands at five games and six goals (11 points).
More News
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Goal and assist in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-point explosion in win•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Five goals in last seven games•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, nine-point streak•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Sets up three with extra man•
-
Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Scoring struggles for most of March•