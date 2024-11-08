Kucherov scored a goal Thursday in a 2-1 shootout loss to the Flyers.
He opened the scoring in the last minute of the first period with a wraparound goal. It was the Bolts' only goal. Kucherov has nine points (three goals, six assists) during a five-game point streak, but we're sure he'd give up that streak to end the Bolts' four-game losing streak.
