Kucherov put up an assist Thursday in a 4-1 win over the Wild.

He has 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) in 39 games this season, the most by any Lightning player prior to their 40th game in franchise history. Kucherov is on a five-game, seven-point streak (four goals, three assists), but he now shares the NHL scoring lead with Nathan MacKinnon, who had a three-point night Thursday. Kuch continues to do his part - he was named to the 2024 All-Star squad - but the Bolts have skidded a bit lately, and they are in the last Wild Card spot.