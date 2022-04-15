Kucherov scored a goal Thursday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Ducks.
Count on Kuch to come up clutch -- he turned on the talent with his goalie pulled and scored with 13 seconds left to force overtime. Kucherov has five goals in his last seven games.
