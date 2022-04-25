Kucherov had two goals and three power-play assists in Sunday's 8-4 win over the Panthers.

Tampa Bay has been playing its best hockey down the stretch in preparation for the postseason, and Kucherov has been leading the way. He extended his goal streak to six games, and the star winger has produced eight goals and eight assists during this torrid stretch. Kucherov has been especially effective on the man advantage recently, notching eight power-play points in his last four games.