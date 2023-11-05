Kucherov had a goal and four assists in a 6-4 win over Ottawa on Saturday.

Kucherov essentially put the Bolts on his back and carried them to victory. "I think it all started with [Kucherov] dumping pucks in and showing us how to play, how to play hard," Lightning forward Michael Eyssimont said after the game. "He led us tonight, all night. Not just on the scoresheet, but the way he played." It was Kucherov's fourth, five-point NHL game, which moved him ahead of Vincent Lecavalier for most in Lightning history.