Kucherov picked up two goals and one assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.
His first came on a shot from the right circle on the power play at 6:26 of the first period. Kucherov then threaded the needle on a nifty far-post pass through traffic to Alex Barre-Boulet a few minutes later. Then in another few minutes, Kucherov wired a slapper from the top of the right circle. It's his third two-goal game this season, including two consecutive games. He is tied with Vancouver's Brock Boeser, Florida's Sam Reinhart and Toronto's Auston Matthews for the NHL lead in goals with six.
