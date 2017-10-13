Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game goal streak
Kucherov stretched his goal streak to four games with a goal and assist in Thursday's win over the Penguins.
Kucherov has four goals and seven points in four games this season and is tied with Brayden Point for the team lead in points. The stud winger set new career marks last year in goals (40) and points (85), and should be able to repeat those tallies in 2017-18. He's just that good.
