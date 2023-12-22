Kucherov had a goal and two assists in a 5-4 victory over the Golden Knights on Thursday.

Kucherov's goal tied the game 2-2 in the second period on a 5-on-3. It was a one-timer on a cross-ice pass from Steven Stamkos -- yah, there's some irony in that when it's usually Kucherov feeding Stammer no-look passes in that area of the ice. Kuch remains firmly in top spot on the NHL scoring list with 57 points in 33 games. He's on a four-game, multi-point scoring streak (10 points_.