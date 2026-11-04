Kucherov put up two assists Tuesday in a 4-2 win over Detroit.

He set up Brayden Point on both goals; it was Point's first multi-goal game this season. Kucherov is on a four-game, seven-assist streak (10 shots), but he is stuck at four goals in 14 games after averaging 42 over the last three seasons. Kuch is shooting as much as he did last season, but his puck luck has been miserable. Last regular season, his shooting percentage was 19.0, but it's just 10.5 this year. Kucherov will go on a run soon, but it remains to be seen if that's in Tampa Bay or elsewhere.