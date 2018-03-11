Lightning's Nikita Kucherov: Four-game, six-point streak

Kucherov scored his 34th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Canadiens.

His point streak stands at four games and six points, including five assists. Kucherov remains in top spot in the NHL scoring lead, but a red-hot Evgeni Malkin is breathing down his neck. This race could be a dog fight until season's end.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories