Kucherov scored two goals and two points, with one tally and both helpers coming on the power play, in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Blue Jackets.

His second goal of the game, on a one-timer from the faceoff circle early in the third period, wound up being the game-winner. Kucherov has been on fire over the last month, and over the last 16 games he's racked up six goals and 24 points, although Tuesday's goal with the man advantage was his first since Dec. 3. The 29-year-old's next point will give him his eighth straight season with at least 60.