Kucherov had two goals and two assists in a 7-4 win over the Jets on Saturday.

He finished off a give-and-go with Victor Hedman to tie it 4-4 in the second. Kuch then pushed it to 6-4 with a one-timer on another Hedman pass at 6:50 of the third. Kucherov has 17 points (seven goals, 10 assists) in the past 11 games.