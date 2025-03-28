Kucherov had a goal and three assists in an 8-0 win over Utah on Thursday. One of the assists came on the power play.

Kucherov has 13 points (four goals, nine assists) during a seven-game scoring streak. He continues to chase Nathan MacKinnon for the Art Ross trophy -- Kucherov is currently two points behind Nate with 105 points, including 73 assists. He also has 40 power-play points, including 33 helpers, 232 shots and nine game-winning goals this season.