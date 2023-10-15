Kucherov delivered two assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Detroit.
He set up Steven Stamkos for a slap shot at the mid-point of period one and then fed Victor Hedman on the power play mid-way through the third. Kucherov has four points (two goals, two assists) in two games this season.
